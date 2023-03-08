Kids not eating nearly enough fruits and vegetables, CDC report says

BOSTON - It's important to start eating healthy at an early age but it seem our kids are falling short.

According to a new report from the CDC, nearly half of all children between the ages of 1 and 5 do not eat a single vegetable on a daily basis.

Only about a third of young kids eat fruit daily. And more than half of young children drink a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once a week.

This is a far cry from nutritional guidelines that recommend young kids eat one to two cups of fruits and vegetables a day and only rarely consume foods or drinks with added sugar, which promotes obesity, tooth decay, and heart disease.