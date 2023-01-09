Report: Kevin Youkilis to be NESN's primary color commentator for Red Sox broadcasts

BOSTON -- When Dennis Eckersley announced his impending retirement last summer, Red Sox fans immediately wondered who might be stepping in as the primary color commentator for NESN's Red Sox television broadcasts.

The answer appears to be Kevin Youkilis.

The former Red Sox corner infielder debuted in the broadcast booth for some games last year but will now become the main voice alongside play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

Cotillo added that Will Middlebrooks, Kevin Millar and possibly Tim Wakefield will help round out the rotation of broadcast voices.

Youkilis debuted as a studio analyst with NESN in 2021 before stepping into the broadcast booth in 2022. An eighth-round pick by the Red Sox in the 2001 draft, Youkilis played in 953 games over 10 years with the Red Sox, being a part of the 2004 World Series-winning squad and playing a key role in the team's 2007 championship run.

At least one color commentator from last season won't be returning to the NESN booth in 2023, as former writer and current radio host Tony Massarotti said that he was not asked back to the role for a second season.

The position has been in flux in recent years, particularly after the loss of Jerry Remy to lung cancer in 2021. Eckersley had worked extensively as a third voice and as a fill-in for Remy during Red Sox broadcasts, so he became the main color commentator. But Eckersley opted to retire to the West Coast at the age of 68.

The Red Sox open their regular season on March 30 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.