Kevin Millar predicts Adam Duvall's home run for Red Sox

BOSTON -- Kevin Millar is a World Series champion, a veteran of 12 MLB seasons, a baseball lifer, and ... apparently a bit of a clairvoyant. Or he's just got a great sense for the game.

Either way, Millar showed off a sixth sense on Monday night during the Red Sox-Astros game in Houston. Working as the color commentator for NESN, Millar got a feeling that a home run was coming for Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall.

"He's going deep. This is not a good matchup for [Christian] Javier," Millar said in the first inning. "I'm telling you, Duvall, he just, this is that last six weeks where he gets going and gets homer-hot. But I'm gonna call you right now, early in the game, I know with two outs we're not used to doing this. We're doing it right now. Duvall's going deep."

The next pitch after Millar's proclamation went for a called strike. But the next pitch was a 94 mph fastball right down the heart of the plate. Duvall clobbered it, sending a high, deep drive to left field.

Even Millar couldn't believe it.

"WHAT!" he screamed. "WHAT!"

After gathering himself, Millar explained what got into him.

"I'm telling you, [Dave O'Brien], that's just not a great matchup. We've got a big pull right-handed power [hitter] Adam Duvall. Are you kidding me? I know it felt weird. It was the first inning with two outs, but I had to go out there and do it. It just felt right at that time."

Enjoy the full play-by-play of Kevin Millar calling this 3-run homer by Adam Duvall.



I don't think anything else is going to top that in the @NESN booth this season. pic.twitter.com/BLJHT79iXD — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) August 22, 2023

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the joy was short-lived, as the Astros took a 4-3 lead in the second, built it up to 7-1 in the fourth, and won the game 9-4. But Millar's telepath might have been the most memorable part of the evening.