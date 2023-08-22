Watch CBS News
Sports

Kevin Millar predicts Adam Duvall's home run for Red Sox

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Kevin Millar is a World Series champion, a veteran of 12 MLB seasons, a baseball lifer, and ... apparently a bit of a clairvoyant. Or he's just got a great sense for the game.

Either way, Millar showed off a sixth sense on Monday night during the Red Sox-Astros game in Houston. Working as the color commentator for NESN, Millar got a feeling that a home run was coming for Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall.

"He's going deep. This is not a good matchup for [Christian] Javier," Millar said in the first inning. "I'm telling you, Duvall, he just, this is that last six weeks where he gets going and gets homer-hot. But I'm gonna call you right now, early in the game, I know with two outs we're not used to doing this. We're doing it right now. Duvall's going deep."

The next pitch after Millar's proclamation went for a called strike. But the next pitch was a 94 mph fastball right down the heart of the plate. Duvall clobbered it, sending a high, deep drive to left field.

Even Millar couldn't believe it.

"WHAT!" he screamed. "WHAT!"

After gathering himself, Millar explained what got into him.

"I'm telling you, [Dave O'Brien], that's just not a great matchup. We've got a big pull right-handed power [hitter] Adam Duvall. Are you kidding me? I know it felt weird. It was the first inning with two outs, but I had to go out there and do it. It just felt right at that time."

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the joy was short-lived, as the Astros took a 4-3 lead in the second, built it up to 7-1 in the fourth, and won the game 9-4. But Millar's telepath might have been the most memorable part of the evening.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.