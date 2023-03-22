Kevin Garnett says Kobe Bryant's death inspired him to end feud with Ray Allen

BOSTON -- Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen enjoyed some really good times while with the Celtics, but their relationship turned pretty sour after Allen left Boston to sign with the Miami Heat in 2012. Fueled by Garnett's unbridled competitiveness, it was a feud that lasted for nearly a decade.

Miami was Boston's main competition at the time, and Garnett was not pleased that Allen left for the enemy. He famously gave Allen the cold shoulder whenever the two crossed paths following Allen's defection to Miami, and he even went as far as saying that he lost Allen's phone number.

It wasn't until last year that Garnett finally decided to repair his relationship with Allen. Celtics fans can thank a late Lakers superstar for helping squash the beef.

In a chat with comedian Kevin Hart, Garnett revealed that it was the passing of Kobe Bryant in 2020 that got him to put aside their differences and mend fences with Allen.

"The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us," Garnett told Hart. "It would've f----- with me if something would have happened to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this.

"Grieving Kobe's passing helped me realize that life is short to hold things against people," Garnett added. "Cherish the ones you love and let them know they are appreciated while you can."

"The passing of Kobe and all of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us... it would've f***** with me if something happened to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this"



Grieving Kobe's passing helped me realize that life is short to hold… pic.twitter.com/8OnE4NYlnI — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 22, 2023

Garnett and Allen spent five seasons together in Boston and earned their only ring with the Celtics against Bryant's Lakers in 2008. While their relationship was ice cold in the years following Allen's move to Miami, the two were all smiles when they took a picture together (along with fellow Celtics legend Paul Pierce). Allen was also back in Boston for last year's ceremony to retire Garnett's No. 5 jersey to the TD Garden rafters.