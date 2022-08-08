The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked once again

BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.

Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."

Charania added that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat "remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant." He also threw in the line at the end of the story: "Durant has grown close with Boston coach Ime Udoka in recent years after Udoka spent a year with Durant as an assistant in Brooklyn and later with Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

While that's not new information, it does stand out in a story of this kind, as no details on the Raptors or Heat were added.

Of course, the price of adding a player like Durant remains extremely high.

"Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant," Charania reported.

Charania's report didn't indicate that any new trade talks have happened, but the details on Durant's outlook on the Nets are sure to bring that conversation back into the forefront of the NBA world.