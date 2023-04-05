Former employee accused of stealing $8 million from Keolis

BOSTON - A former Keolis worker and an electrical contractor are charged with cheating the Commuter Rail operator out of millions of dollars.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced the 17 charges against former Keolis Assistant Chief Engineer of Facilities John Pigsley on Wednesday. The alleged fraud conspiracy siphoned $8 million from the Commuter Rail.

Pigsley, 58, of Beverly, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say between 2014 and 2021, Pigsley worked together with the second man, 69-year-old John Rafferty of Hale's Location, NH, who was the general manager of LJ Electric, Inc., an electrical supply vendor. The two men allegedly stole the money by submitting false invoices to Keolis.

"In addition to the false invoicing scheme, it is alleged that Pigsley directed Keolis to purchase copper wire which he then stole and sold to scrap metal businesses, keeping the cash proceeds for himself," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "To conceal the theft, it is alleged that Pigsley personally picked up the copper wire orders from vendors or had the orders delivered to his Beverly home."

In a statement, Keolis said, "In late 2021, our enhanced financial controls and project management oversight identified project anomalies linked with the practices of an employee. We took immediate action to investigate and ultimately suspended and then terminated the employee."

Rafferty has already agreed to plead guilty. Pigsley was released after a hearing on Wednesday.