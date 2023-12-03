Kenny Pickett left Steelers' Week 13 loss, leaving his status in doubt for Thursday night vs. Patriots

Bailey Zappe takes the blame after Patriots shut out in loss to Chargers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are having endless issues at quarterback this season. But their Week 14 opponent will likely have an injury issue to deal with at the most important position on the field.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had to leave Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, departing with an ankle injury that he sustained in the second quarter. Pickett took off on a third-and-goal in hopes of reaching the end zone, but was brought down by Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods ahead of the goal line.

Here is a look at the Kenny Pickett ankle injury from the first half #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/OaBPUpUDtt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 3, 2023

Pickett remained on the ground for several moments after the hit and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. He was spotted in a walking boot on the sideline, as Mitch Trubisky took over at quarterback.

Trubisky was 11-of-17 for 117 yards and a touchdown in place of Pickett, though the Steelers lost, 24-10. With Week 14's Patriots-Steelers tilt just four days away, there's a good chance it will be Trubisky taking the field for Pittsburgh against New England.

Pickett hasn't been great this season, with just six touchdown passes and four interceptions over his 12 games. But the 2022 first-round pick had the Steelers at 7-4 on the season heading into Sunday's loss.

Trubisky has appeared in three games this season, including Sunday, and has completed 29 of his 49 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.