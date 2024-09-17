Watch CBS News
Local News

Kenny Chesney makes "generous" donation to Animal Rescue League of Boston

By Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

Kenny Chesney makes surprise donation to Massachusetts animal shelter
Kenny Chesney makes surprise donation to Massachusetts animal shelter 01:32

BOSTON - Even before Kenny Chesney filled Gillette Stadium three nights in a row last month, several Massachusetts charities were already cheering his quiet generosity.

"Getting the call from Kenny's team and finding out we were getting a very generous gift was wonderful news," said Jackie Smith, the vice president of development for the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is celebrating 125 years of supporting animals in need and keeping their homes healthy and safe. Last year alone the ARL helped nearly 21,000 animals in Massachusetts - through adoption, food and supplies, and medical care.

ARL relies solely on donations   

"I think a lot of folks assume there is government funding for animal sheltering. There actually is not. The ARL has to rely solely on donations because we don't get any government grants or public funding," she explained.

And just as Chesney parades his beloved dog Poncho on stage and social media, his commitment to this cause brings valuable awareness.

"Our hopes are that people will learn about us, that the bright spotlight he has will shine onto us. It all makes a difference. It all helps us help animals and the people who love them," Smith added.  

Juli McDonald
McDonald-2022.jpg

Juli McDonald is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.