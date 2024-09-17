Kenny Chesney makes "generous" donation to Animal Rescue League of Boston

BOSTON - Even before Kenny Chesney filled Gillette Stadium three nights in a row last month, several Massachusetts charities were already cheering his quiet generosity.

"Getting the call from Kenny's team and finding out we were getting a very generous gift was wonderful news," said Jackie Smith, the vice president of development for the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is celebrating 125 years of supporting animals in need and keeping their homes healthy and safe. Last year alone the ARL helped nearly 21,000 animals in Massachusetts - through adoption, food and supplies, and medical care.

ARL relies solely on donations

"I think a lot of folks assume there is government funding for animal sheltering. There actually is not. The ARL has to rely solely on donations because we don't get any government grants or public funding," she explained.

And just as Chesney parades his beloved dog Poncho on stage and social media, his commitment to this cause brings valuable awareness.

"Our hopes are that people will learn about us, that the bright spotlight he has will shine onto us. It all makes a difference. It all helps us help animals and the people who love them," Smith added.