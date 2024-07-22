Kenley Jansen not accompanying Red Sox to Colorado due to a heart condition

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will not have the services of closer Kenley Jansen for their three-game set against the Rockies in Colorado. A heart condition will keep Jansen from heading to Denver, as the high altitude of Coors Field has caused issues for the Boston closer.

Jansen explained his situation to reporters in Los Angeles on Sunday, saying that trips to Denver have led to complications with his atrial fibrillation, a condition that the 36-year-old has dealt with throughout his career.

"Too many times, stuff happened over there with me," Jansen said of his trips to Denver, via RedSox.com. "[The 2022 season] was the last time I went there [with the Braves], and when I went back to Atlanta, I started having issues. Then after a couple of weeks, I went back to afib. I'm just trying to avoid that right now and try to get to the postseason, and I don't think that's a great time to go there and mess things up, and next thing you know, it's going to hurt the team more. I would rather skip that one and be ready for the Yankees series."

Following their three-game series with the Rockies, the Red Sox return home for three games against the Yankees, followed by a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Jansen's absence this week is certainly warranted, but it will leave the Boston bullpen extremely shorthanded. The Red Sox are already short on righties out of the bullpen with Chris Martin and Justin Slaten still sidelined with elbow issues.

Boston also can't replace Jansen on the roster, meaning the team will be a man down over the next three games. Alex Cora will likely look to righty Zack Kelly to close out games over the next three days, with the 29-year-old owning a 1.80 ERA and .130 batting average against since being recalled in early June. Cam Booser and Brennan Bernardino could be options for the ninth inning as well in Jansen's absence.