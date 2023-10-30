Report: Kendrick Bourne suffers torn ACL

BOSTON -- Kendrick Bourne's season is officially over.

The veteran receiver tore his ACL on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. ESPN's Mike Reiss confirmed the report.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL, source says. Frustrating end to a promising season for the veteran receiver. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 30, 2023

Bourne suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday, immediately grabbing his right knee after being tackled on a third-down catch. Initial reports on Sunday indicated the team hoped it was just an MCL injury, but the MRI on Sunday delivered the bad news.

The 28-year-old caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this year, putting him on pace for a career year. He's the Patriots' leader by a wide margin in targets (55), receptions (37), receiving yards (406) and receiving touchdowns (4). Bourne had 21 more targets and 12 more receptions than the second-ranked Rhamondre Stevenson, and he had 168 yards and two touchdowns more than the second-ranked Hunter Henry.

Bourne, who's been among the most energetic and positive presences in the Patriots' locker room, was in the midst of a strong bounce-back campaign after being underutilized in Matt Patricia's offense last year. Mac Jones referred to Bourne as one of his best friends when speaking of the receiver after Sunday's loss, but he'll now have to navigate the rest of the season without him.