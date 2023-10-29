Kendrick Bourne ruled out to return after suffering knee injury in Miami

BOSTON -- Bright spots have been hard to come by in the Patriots' offense this year. Kendrick Bourne, though, has been one of them.

So it had to have been particularly disheartening for the Patriots to see Bourne go down early in the fourth quarter Sunday while grabbing his right knee after getting tackled along the sideline.

The veteran receiver remained down on the turf and removed his helmet while awaiting attention from the Patriots' training staff, following the third-down tackle by Eli Apple.

Bourne eventually was able to walk to the Patriots' sideline, but he was ruled out shortly thereafter with a knee injury.

At the time of the injury, Bourne had just caught his third pass of the game, and he was leading the team with a modest 36 receiving yards. He also had the Patriots' lone touchdown of the day.

He entered Sunday with a massive team lead in receiving yards with 370. Hunter Henry entered Sunday ranked second, with 210 yards, while rookie Demario Douglas was the second-ranked wide receiver with 197 receiving yards.

Bourne's injury came one drive after wide receiver DeVante Parker left the game after sustaining a head injury on a helmet-to-helmet hit over the middle of the field.

The Dolphins went on to win, 31-17.