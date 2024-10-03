Kendrick Bourne returns to Patriots practice after starting season on PUP

FOXBORO -- While the injury bug has been biting pretty hard in Foxboro, the Patriots may be getting some reinforcements back in the near future. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was back on the practice field for the first time this season on Wednesday.

Bourne started the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while still recovering from the season-ending knee injury that he suffered last October. The 29-year-old signed a three-year contract to remain in New England in the offseason.

When healthy, the veteran receiver has been a steady and stable contributor in Patriots' pass attack. Bourne had a career-high 800 yards over 17 games in 2021 -- his first season in New England -- and four touchdowns over eight games before going down in 2023.

Prior to Wednesday's practice, Jerod Mayo spoke of Bourne's impact in the locker room.

"He brings great energy everywhere he goes," said Mayo. "I know he wasn't voted captain, but he did have a significant amount of votes from his peers. I thought that said a lot for a guy that didn't practice. Just his energy and his vibe is contagious."

"The energy, the juice -- you felt that immediately," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday. "Practice was different once he stepped on the field... It'll be a huge boost in the receiver room."

In addition to Bourne, the Patriots also got linebacker Sione Takitaki (who also started the season on PUP) and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu (IR) back at practice on Wednesday. All three players were limited on the team's Week 5 practice/injury report, and the team now has 21 days to activate them to the 53-man roster or they'll have to sit out the rest of the season.

