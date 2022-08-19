Kendrick Bourne not present for Patriots' preseason game vs. Panthers

BOSTON -- Kendrick Bourne may be the most outwardly positive player on the Patriots. But the receiver had a bit of a negative week, one that ended with an absence for the team's second preseason game.

Bourne was not on the field when the Patriots took the field for warmups on Friday night, ahead of their preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Veterans often miss preseason games for various reasons, so an absence isn't necessarily cause for concern. Yet considering that it came after a bit of an odd week for Bourne, this one at least must be noted.

Bourne was kicked out of practice on Tuesday for fighting with the Panthers, and he spent the next day at practice not working with the starting offense.

The sixth-year wideout -- in his second season with the Patriots -- has not had a great camp, to the point where his spot on the depth chart is certainly in question. With Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker as the two top options, the trio of Bourne, Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton figure to be vying for the third spot on the depth chart.

Bourne caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns last year, ranking second on the team in all three categories.

Thus far, though, in a summer where the offense has had its issues developing consistency on the practice field, Bourne has not had a significant role. That will remain the case for at least one more weekend.