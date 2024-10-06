Kendrick Bourne set to make season debut, Kyle Dugger inactive for Patriots vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will get a key player back on offense in Kendrick Bourne, but will be down both starting safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers on defense when they take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Bourne is in the lineup for Sunday's tilt after being activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The 29-year-old receiver started the season on PUP while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last October. Bourne had 37 receptions on 55 targets for 406 yards and four touchdown through eight games last season before getting hurt.

With Bourne active for Sunday's game, fellow receivers K.J. Osborn (who dealt with a shoulder injury this week) and rookie Javon Baker are inactive for Sunday's game.

Dugger is also inactive after missing all three days of practice this week with an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday in San Francisco. With Peppers being ruled out Saturday with a back injury he sustained last week, the Patriots will be without their top two safeties against Miami.

That will likely leave undrafted rookie Dell Pettus and six-year veteran Jaylinn Hawkins at the two safety spots for New England, with special teamer Brenden Schooler potentially making an appearance at the position. Marte Mapu -- who started the season on injured reserve and was activated on Saturday -- is also active for Sunday's game.

Tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive end Jamree Kromah are also inactive for New England, while Joe Milton III will be the team's emergency third quarterback.

As for New England's offensive line, tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Michael Jordan are both active after missing time recently. Lowe missed the last two weeks with a knee injury but will be back at left tackle on Sunday, while Jordan will be back at left guard after missing last week's loss with an ankle injury.

Nick Leverett is also active and expected to start at center in place of the injured David Andrews, who was placed on IR on Friday.

The 1-3 Patriots are looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday against a Dolphins team that is also 1-3 on the season and has lost three straight.