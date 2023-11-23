'Battle of the Bridges' game between Uxbridge and Northbridge has coach facing off against grandsons

'Battle of the Bridges' game pits coach's Uxbridge grandkids against his Northbridge grandkids

NORTHBRIDGE - This year's "Battle of the Bridges" between Uxbridge and Northbridge was just as much a battle of the LaChapelles.

"This is the first time in a couple years where the entire family will be down on the field," said Northbridge High School football coach Ken LaChapelle.

LaChapelle, the winningest coach in Massachusetts high school football history, is now coaching two of his grandsons on the Rams - Joel and Jake. Joel's his quarterback.

Two of Northbridge High School Football Coach Ken LaChapelle's grandsons played for Northbridge in the "Battle of the Bridges" game. Two other grandsons played for Uxbridge. CBS Boston

"Not many people get to get coached by their grandfather, and I think I'm lucky to be coached by him," Joel said.

But on the other side are two of LaChapelle's other grandsons - Kellen, Uxbridge High School's quarterback, and Camden. Both of the players marked their calendar for the family "get together," realizing just how rare the game was.

"It never happens.... it's really cool that we get to experience that," said Kellen LaChapelle.

"I got hurt, but it was fun watching them," said Camden.

In 48 years as Northbridge's head coach, Ken LaChapelle has coached his sons, as well as his daughter in softball. However, seeing his grandsons take lead roles in the schools' storied rivalry was a moment he said he didn't take for granted.

"Thanksgiving we all should be thankful for something. I'm thankful for family," Ken LaChapelle said.

In the end, Kellen, Camden and The Spartans claimed the trophy and will head to Foxboro for the Division 7 State Championship.

