Kelly's Roast Beef opening new location in Dedham

Kelly's Roast Beef opening new location in Dedham

Kelly's Roast Beef opening new location in Dedham

DEDHAM - You'll soon be able to get some "famous" roast beef in Dedham.

Kelly's Roast Beef has announced it is opening a new location at 825 Providence Highway.

"Construction is underway for a late summer opening," Kelly's says.

Kelly's Roast Beef was founded back in 1951 on Revere Beach. This would be its first Massachusetts location south of Boston.