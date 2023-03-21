Kelly's Roast Beef opening new location in Dedham
DEDHAM - You'll soon be able to get some "famous" roast beef in Dedham.
Kelly's Roast Beef has announced it is opening a new location at 825 Providence Highway.
"Construction is underway for a late summer opening," Kelly's says.
Kelly's Roast Beef was founded back in 1951 on Revere Beach. This would be its first Massachusetts location south of Boston.
