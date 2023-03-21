Watch CBS News
Kelly's Roast Beef opening new location in Dedham

DEDHAM - You'll soon be able to get some "famous" roast beef in Dedham.

Kelly's Roast Beef has announced it is opening a new location at 825 Providence Highway.

"Construction is underway for a late summer opening," Kelly's says. 

Kelly's Roast Beef was founded back in 1951 on Revere Beach. This would be its first Massachusetts location south of Boston. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:15 AM

