Keller @ Large: Why the number of people leaving Massachusetts is so concerning

BOSTON – A large number of Massachusetts residents have been leaving the state in recent years. So what impact will that have?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

A recent study by the foundation found that more than 100,000 people have left Massachusetts over a two-year period.

"For a lot of folks the relative cost of leaving Massachusetts became cheaper, more options opened up," Howgate said. "They maybe keep a base in Massachusetts, but live in Maine, live in Vermont. So you have that amplifying what was happening [before the pandemic]."

Howgate said policy decisions such as income tax, transportation, and childcare options are among the reasons people are leaving the state.

One concerning aspect is that young people 26-35 years old make up a large chunk of those fleeing Massachusetts.

"That's our future workforce," Howgate said. "We need that cohort of folks in Massachusetts to serve our economy and make sure our state thrives."

