Keller @ Large: What's gone wrong with the Massachusetts Republican Party?

BOSTON – A critical vote is approaching for the Massachusetts Republican Party.

On Tuesday, members of the party are scheduled to vote to elect their chairman for the next two years.

The vote takes place amid reports of tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills owed by the party and accusations of illegal activity by current chairman Jim Lyons.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to Anthony Amore, the Republican nominee for Secretary of State in 2019 and the party's choice for auditor last year. Lyons did not respond to Keller's request for an interview.

Keller asked Amore what has gone wrong within the Massachusetts Republican Party and if removing Lyons from his role would fix it.

"I think that's the most important first step. We need somebody who can at least try to unify the party," Amore said. "We have to change."

Amore said he supports committeewoman Amy Carnevale to lead the party.

In a state that overwhelmingly votes for Democrats, Amore was asked why voters should care what happens in the Massachusetts Republican Party.

"I think it's important to have an opposition party. I don't think Massachusetts will ever be red. I don't think anybody would disagree with that. It's important to have checks and balances. It's important to have some pushback," he said. "I don't think it serves democracy really well to have one party completely sweeping the entire state and running the show."

