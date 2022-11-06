Keller @ Large: The role inflation could play on Election Day

BOSTON – With voters in New England and around the country headed to the polls on Tuesday, there is plenty at stake.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by former Congressman Joe Kennedy and Rivera Consultant founder Wilnelia Rivera, who will be a part of WBZ-TV's coverage Tuesday night, to preview both local and national races.

One of the key local races will be for governor in Massachusetts. Maura Healey looks to become the fourth Democrat to serve as governor in the last 50 years. A 32-year run of Republicans in office has only been interrupted by Deval Patrick in 2006 and 2010.

There are also several ballot questions to be decided, including Question 4, which would allow people to get driver's licenses without proof of citizenship or immigration status.

Legislators passed the measure earlier this year, but it was vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker. Lawmakers then overrode the veto, and now voters will have the final say.

"The fact that this is a ballot question is, for me personally, really disappointing," Kennedy said. "This is an effort that has been fought on here in Massachusetts literally for a decade. The legislature finally was able to pass this law just this past summer. The fact that a concerted movement decided to them galvanize behind it, get the signatures to put this on the ballot, really is I think this is a warning shot."

In national races, polls seemed to show Democrats with leads in key states over the summer. But in recent weeks, Republicans have appeared to swing things back in their favor in critical races.

"The reality is inflation continues to be a problem," Rivera said. "I think it is hard to tell Americans 'We've accomplished this, we've accomplished that,' which in many ways Democrats have in some ways. But ultimately people's real lives don't feel any different, especially when you see a line share of your check or other issues impacting your own family.

Kennedy said that the polls don't matter at the end of the day.

"I know enough about politics to say that anybody who knows exactly what's going to happen on election night, you don't," Kennedy said.