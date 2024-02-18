Keller @ Large: The crisis facing community news

BOSTON – The United States has lost about one-fourth of its newspapers since 2005. So what can be done about the crisis in community news?

Dan Kennedy, a professor of journalism at Northeastern University, is the co-author of the book "What Works in Community News." The book is described as "A groundbreaking study of the journalism startups that are solving the local news crisis one community at a time."

Kennedy said that in time where there is skepticism in the media, local news outlets are more important than ever.

"At the local level, people are far more likely to trust their local news organization that they are to trust especially national cable news for instance, which thrives on polarization and anger," Kennedy said. "At the community level, what we're hoping is that if you can get people to reengage with news about their communities, not only can that build trust in the news organization, but it can build trust among different parts of the population."

