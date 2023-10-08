Keller @ Large: "Very, very high" odds that Mayor Wu will run for second term

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined WBZ TV Political Analyst Jon Keller to reflect on the halfway point of her mayoral term and whether there will be another in the future.

Boston's next mayoral race isn't until 2025 but Wu was asked if she's looking to run for a second term. Wu left it open-ended, saying she hasn't decided yet.

"I love this job, I'm excited and honored to do it every day and believe it's the best job in the world, it's something that, we as a family, have yet to officially discuss in terms of an official re-election, but I am working on many, many long-term projects in the city and hope to be around to have lasting impact [on] many of the biggest types of changes that we need to make in the city will take some time. And so, I intend to make the decision with my family at some point in the future but there's no other place in the world I would be than in this very position," said Wu. She did say the odds are "very, very high" that she'll run again.

On the topic of Mass and Cass, Wu was asked about the proposed ordinance that would give police the power to remove tents in the area and offer people services and housing. Wu said it comes down to keeping people safe.

"Is it true that officers could, theoretically, use different, other laws on the books to get into take action? Whether it's public nuisance laws or seeing something and establishing a reasonable cause to take an action? Yes. But when we leave it up to the discretion of individual officers on the street, rather than having a public, legislative conversation about the type of authority we're trying to provide to our police department, we're looking for community policing that be as transparent, effective and shared as possible," said Wu, who added she stands behind the police department and commissioner.

In Part 2 of his conversation with Wu, Keller asks her about whether the MCAS graduation requirement should be eliminated and whether teachers should be allowed to strike.



