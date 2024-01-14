Watch CBS News
Keller @ Large: Massachusetts budget cuts could be "beginning of the new normal"

By Jon Keller

BOSTON – Earlier this month, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced a series of budget cuts amid a $1 billion shortfall.

Evan Horowitz, the executive director of the non-partisan Center for State Policy Analysis a Tufts University's Tisch College, spoke about what those $375 million in cuts mean now and in the future.

"I do think this is the beginning of the new normal, if not something worse than that," he said. "The state has been flush with cash for a couple years now. We knew it was going to come to an end. The question was when? The answer is now. This is the end of that moment. We have to make different choices about how to spend our money, and what the priorities of the legislature should be.

State officials said tax revenues were lower for the past six months, coming in $769 million below projections. 

