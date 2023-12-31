Keller @ Large: Looking back at 2023 on Beacon Hill

BOSTON – With 2023 coming to an end, we're looking back at the last year of Massachusetts politics.

Chris Lisinski of State House News Service weighed in on Maura Healey's first year as governor of Massachusetts.

"I'd say it's been received somewhere between a mixed review and a fairly positive review," said of how Healey's first year has been viewed from inside the Statehouse. "Not outright glowing praise for the governor. But Democrats seem pretty happy to have one of their own in the corner office. A lot of the work she's done so far was putting the pieces in place for major changes and major reforms down the line."

Lisinski was asked if the Massachusetts GOP has any chance to make up ground in 2024 as Democrats currently hold the majority of key elected positions.

"I think we'd need a sea change for the GOP to make a comeback to actually having anything approaching a majority," Lisinski said. "Their numbers are so slim. But there is a road forward for the GOP to become a more effective minority party, one that calls out Democrat missteps, mismanagement, infighting along the way."

