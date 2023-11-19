Keller @ Large: How has the media handled 2024 election coverage so far?

BOSTON – Believe it or not, the 2024 presidential election is just about one year away.

Northeastern University professor and media critic Dan Kennedy joined WBZ-TV to analyze how the media has covered the election so far compared to years past.

Kennedy pointed out one area of the coverage that concerns him. He said too many media outlets are focused on poll numbers.

"The other problem we are having, and this is a perpetual problem going back campaign after campaign, is that the media is obsessed with polling. Whos' ahead? Who's behind?" Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who gives out the New England Muzzle Awards each year for people and groups that diminish free speech, spoke about the state of transparency at the local government level.

Keller @ Large: Part 2