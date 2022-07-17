Keller @ Large: Hear from Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Democratic voters in Massachusetts will be offered three choices for lieutenant governor on the primary ballot. The winner will be the running mate of presumptive gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey.

One option will be Kim Driscoll, who has been the mayor of Salem since 2005. Driscoll is a graduate of Salem State University and the Massachusetts School of Law.

Driscoll has endorsed Healey for governor. "I believe Maura has done an excellent job in her role as AG, I'm certainly someone who encouraged her to run, excited about the opportunity to serve with her. I think if you're running for lieutenant governor, you really want to have somebody who's strong and experienced in that role," she said.

"I'm really concerned about turnout, people are thinking that this race is over and aren't really recognizing the importance now that we know the Supreme Court is pushing things down to the state level that we have a solid team in place."

Driscoll said she offers "real executive experience" from her time as mayor. "There's no hiding, you're making decisions every day for neighbors and people you're going to see the next day, makes you a better listener, makes you more accountable," she said.

Driscoll has been a fan of Charlie Baker's administration though she hasn't endorsed him in the past. "They've been great to work with as a community leader, I think the administration has done a really good job of reaching out to communities, understanding the needs on the ground and wanting to be a good partner," she said.

A few weeks ago, Driscoll came out supporting a temporary suspension of the gas tax.

"I think we know that folks in our communities need relief right now," Driscoll said. " Families are hurting, we're already a high-cost state. People are feeling like they're working harder, saving less, they just can't get ahead. So we definitely need to be thinking about ways we can impact families in a positive way."

The number one issue Driscoll said she hears about is affordable housing.

"For me, it's a moral issue. Everyone should have a right to a safe, accessible roof over their head."