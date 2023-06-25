Keller @ Large: The state of the state's financial health

BOSTON - WBZ TV Political Analyst Jon Keller spoke with the State Treasurer of Massachusetts, Deborah Goldberg, about the state of Massachusetts's finances and the impact of sports betting.

Goldberg, who's serving her third term as state treasurer, praised the state's fiscal policies as the reason why the state's credit rating recently went up. The state also has a surplus as the legislature works on finalizing the budget for the next fiscal year.

"As I look at our finances going forward, and also, as the rating agencies look at our finances going forward, there is a high level of confidence in the fiscal policies that we have in place and the collaboration both with the governor's office and her folks, the legislature and our office," said Goldberg.

Goldberg also acknowledged "a lot of tension" around the capital gains tax cuts in the package currently being debated on Beacon Hill. She said a reasonable tax package should be included because of the "inflationary" times we're living in with prices going up.

Goldberg also oversees the state lottery and has been a proponent for online lottery sales.

"Now that sports betting is here, online, and we have daily fantasy sports and the like online, and we have casino gambling, where they also have inside their four walls online opportunities through sports betting. Those are all for profit. They don't give a billion plus dollars back to every local community that pays for police, fire, teachers, snow removal when we have an excessive amount of snow. When you continue to want to lead in a competitive environment, you need to be able to compete," said Goldberg.