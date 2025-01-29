Keller: RFK Jr. faces tough questions on vaccines and abortion from New England senators at hearing

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ, CBS News or Paramount Global.

BOSTON - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was in the hotseat Wednesday, as the controversial choice for Secretary of Health and Human Services faced tough questions from Massachusetts and New Hampshire senators on vaccines and abortion at his confirmation hearing.

Denounced by cousin Caroline Kennedy

"I'm not here because I want a position or a job," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he fielded questions at the first of his Senate confirmation hearings. "I have a very good life and a happy family."

But not all Kennedy family members are happy with him. "Bobby himself is a predator," said cousin Caroline Kennedy in a video released on the eve of the hearing. "It is incomprehensible to me that someone who is willing to exploit their own painful family tragedies for publicity would be put in charge of Americans' life and death situations."

Caroline's denunciation was the warmup for a hearing that spotlighted many of his controversial statements: that COVID was targeted at certain ethnic groups, Lyme disease was a man-made bio-weapon, and most of all, that major vaccines were more dangerous than the diseases they defend against.

Asked about changing views on vaccines, abortion

"I am also extremely concerned about your endorsement of radical fringe conspiracies," said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire).

"No one should be fooled here," added Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), as she zeroed in on Kennedy's lucrative side gig drumming up anti-vax litigants for an LA-based law firm. "Kids might die, but Robert Kennedy can keep cashing in."

Replied Kennedy: "Senator, I support vaccines, I support the childhood schedule, I will do that, the only thing I want is good science and that's it."

"How about if you say you won't make money off what you do as secretary of HHS?" shot back Warren.

Kennedy refused.

And in an effort to peel off some right-wing support for him, Hassan quoted his lifelong advocacy for a woman's right to choose an abortion. "When was it that you decided to sell out the values you've had your whole life in order to be given power by President Trump?" she asked.

"Senator, I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy," replied Kennedy, repeating a line he invoked multiple times.

Claims he's taken out of context

Again and again, senators read back controversial Kennedy quotes; in most cases, he claimed they were taken out of context, earning a rebuke from Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado): "It's too important for the games that you're playing, Mr. Kennedy."

The Democrats' disbelief of and contempt for Kennedy was clear. And for the former Democrat, it seems the feeling is mutual.

"Now they're against me because anything that President Trump does, any decision he makes, has to be lampooned, derided, discredited," snapped Kennedy.

And therein lies the GOP strategy to get Kennedy confirmed. The Democrats' message is - he's a liar and a dangerous kook. But for Republican senators, the question from the White House is - are you with Trump, or not?