Non-profit, "Keep Massachusetts Beautiful" cleaning up tons of trash from beaches around state

MARLBORO - Let's face it: saving the planet is a daunting task. It may seem like there is simply too much to do for one person to make a difference.

But that's not true.

Keep Massachusetts Beautiful

This time of year, before the forests reach their "green up" and after the long winter, litter seems to be everywhere. If you walk or drive in just about any town in Massachusetts, and you will see trash strewn along the side of the roads, in our forests, and even on our beaches.

Litter and trash cleanup is a simple, but crucial task that everyone can get involved in.

WBZ's Alyssa Andrews and Lexie O'Connor recently teamed up with the folks at "Keep Massachusetts Beautiful" at one of their volunteer trash pickups in Marlboro. Dozens of volunteers from a nearby BioTech company joined "Keep Massachusetts Beautiful" founder Neil Rhein and his crew, fanning out throughout the walking trails of Marlboro with trash bags in hand.

After two hours of work on a gorgeous, sunny day, the crew had picked up nearly 400 pounds of trash.

150 tons of trash

Neil tells WBZ that they collected 150 tons of trash around eastern Massachusetts last year alone.

But how do they do it?

Neil and his crew have launched dozens of local chapters in more than 40 cities and towns in the Boston area. Each satellite group works with local government and business leaders to achieve significant and lasting improvements in their towns. Their four main areas of focus are:

Litter prevention and cleanup

Waste reduction and recycling

Beautification and community greening

Environmental education

Get involved in your community

Want to get involved? Visit their website for more information on events scheduled in your area or to start your own chapter.