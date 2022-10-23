2 men killed in Keene, New Hampshire plane crash identified

KEENE, N.H. – Authorities in Keene, New Hampshire have identified the two men killed in a plane crash Friday night.

Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont and 41-year-old Lawrence Marchiony of Baldwinville, Massachusetts were in the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra when it crashed into an apartment building shortly after takeoff. No one in the building was hurt.

NTSB senior air safety investigator Tim Monville said both men were experienced pilots. It's not clear yet who was flying the plane. Autopsies and toxicology reports are pending.

Communications showed the pilot planned to remain in a traffic pattern, but did not specify his intentions. There was no mention of any problems with the plane. Monville said that would not be unusual because the focus would be on correcting the issue instead of communicating.

About half a mile from the end of the runway, the plane crashed into a two-story barn connected to a multi-family apartment building. All eight people were evacuated from the apartment building due to the subsequent fire.

The two-story building sustained significant damage to an estimated 20% of the rear of the structure, and it will remain uninhabited until it can be further assessed. The eight people who live in the building are currently displaced.

Monville said investigators have video from two surveillance cameras that show the final portion of the flight and its impact into the building. He said the NTSB will analyze the videos, which contain audio that will help understand the plane engine's RPM before impact.

The plane was owned by Monadnock Aviation, which is based at the airport. It was unclear where the plane was headed.