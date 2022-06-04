Kayla Montgomery, stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery arrested on perjury charges

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire -- The stepmother of a missing seven-year-old New Hampshire girl has been arrested again. Young Harmony Montgomery hasn't been seen since 2019 but police did not know about her disappearance until the end of last year.

Stepmother Kayla Montgomery, 31, was taken into custody by Manchester, New Hampshire police on Friday. She is charged with two counts of perjury.

Montgomery had been out on bail after being jailed on welfare fraud charges. Investigators claimed she was collecting benefits because Harmony was living with her and the girl's father, Adam Montgomery, but the girl was not actually there.

The reward for information leading to Harmony is now $150,000.