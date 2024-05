Visiting Rockport and Straightsmouth Island by kayak with North Shore Adventures

Visiting Rockport and Straightsmouth Island by kayak with North Shore Adventures

Visiting Rockport and Straightsmouth Island by kayak with North Shore Adventures

Inspiring a passion for the outdoors through adventure, North Shore Adventures & Outdoor Center in Rockport helps bring you closer to nature. Host Rachel Holt takes a guided kayak tour to Straightsmouth Island to forage for berries and check out the island's famed lighthouse.