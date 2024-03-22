A kava bar is coming to Massachusetts, but how safe is the unregulated drink?

WORCESTER - A new type of bar is coming to Massachusetts. The state's first kava bar, Root Awakening, is set to open in Worcester in April.

"I've been drinking kava since about 2016," owner Greg Gately told WBZ-TV. "Muddy water is what we call [kava] because it tastes like earth."

What is kava?

Kava is a root plant that originated in the South Pacific Islands. It is a legal supplement known for its relaxing and socializing effects when consumed.

"Kava relaxes the mind and body and brings people together," said Gately.

The plant has been growing in popularity throughout the country, with most bars popping up in Florida and California.

Gately brought the first kava bar to New England in 2022 when he opened Root Awakening's original location in Nashua, New Hampshire.

He says kava offered an alternative to drinking and was inspired to open the area's first kava bar after losing his brother to alcohol.

"I firmly believe he's looking over me and watching every step that I'm doing and he's rooting me on," said Gately. "People who don't want to drink at traditional bars with alcohol, they have a place."

How is kava traditionally served?

At Root Awakening, kava is served as a drink. They also have kombucha on tap.

"You can actually go out, have fun, get a different feeling. It's not drunk or high. We get rooted. That's the feeling you get when you drink kava," he explained.

To make the beverage, Gately's "kava-tenders" take a plant, grind it up, strain it through a cheesecloth, and then dissolve it in water. Then it's served with a side of pineapple.

"All of the magic is underground, so we don't use the leaves, stems, or anything like that," the owner explained. "Then we add the pineapple on the side. It looks nice, but it also serves a purpose that's going to be your chaser."

Is kava safe to consume?

But while kava's popularity grows, so do its health concerns.

The plant is not regulated by the FDA as a supplement, and the agency issued a warning about potential liver toxicity surrounding kava more than 20 years ago.

"There are between 50 and 100 cases of documented liver failure or liver injury from kava," said Dr. Seth Jones, a toxicologist with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Jones says the issue may not be with the plant itself, but rather the lack of federal regulations.

"These potentially could be contaminates from production in other countries that are causing these liver injuries," he told WBZ.

While the plant is not regulated, Gately says his supply comes from a California facility that is monitored by the federal agency.

"Every kava that we have here goes through a stringent process to make sure that it is up to the highest standards of quality," he explained.

Gately also says none of his customers have ever gotten sick from his drinks.

"Since we've been open, about two years, we've never had a single complaint," he added.

What are the health benefits?

If anything, Gately claims his drinks have helped his customers.

"What it has done to their stress and anxiety, it's changed their lives," he emphasized. "We've even gotten people off medications."

"My argument would be that we actually have really good treatments for anxiety and depression," added Dr. Jones. "And I would encourage people, if they are experiencing those symptoms, to talk to their physicians."

Yet, Gately stands by his holistic product, and says bringing it to Worcester is a full-circle moment for him.

Gately graduated from Worcester's Becker College, where he also met his wife. He says this project feels like coming home.

"Worcester has been so welcoming and I'm happy I can be back in my second home," he said.