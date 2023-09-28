Karol G becomes first Spanish-speaking artist to headline Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

FOXBORO - History will be made Thursday night when singer Karol G becomes the first Spanish-speaking artist to headline at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

"Being Latina and seeing somebody so big known internationally to come where we are at and where we live - it's such a beautiful feeling," Lucie Soto told WBZ-TV before the concert.

The concert is monumental for the Latin community in Massachusetts, especially Colombians.

"It shows you that anything is possible," DJ Rico Suave of Rumba 97.7 said. "She's able to do something that no one else has been able to do."

Karol G's music is a mix of Latin pop and the rhythm of reggaeton.

"If you translate the lyrics, they're very powerful," Soto said. "It's telling women, you know, you ARE somebody. You mean something."

Westford native Taylor Walker will be dancing behind Karol G before a home crowd at Gillette Stadium. WBZ-TV

When she graces the stage at Gillette, it'll be a special night for Westford native, Taylor Walker, as well. Walker will be dancing behind Karol G before a home crowd.

"Gillette's just an iconic venue in in of itself, but growing up, we come here all the time. My parents are huge Patriots fans," Walker explained. "So being here at sold-out Gillette performing is probably as good as it gets."

The 26-year-old has been dancing her whole life and now travels with Karol G from city to city.

"It's one thing to do a stadium tour. For us, it's already a huge accomplishment" Walker said. "And then being a part of history as well at the same time is the cherry on top."

The music, the lights and fans screaming at the top of their lungs - that's the power of music. The language barrier really doesn't matter.

"Being a DJ, it doesn't matter what they're saying. You don't care about the lyrics," said DJ Rico Suave. "It makes you feel good. It makes you move."

Concertgoer Crystal Aguero added, "Music is a universal language that surpasses everything."

Karol G's music is all about female empowerment, so it's no surprise her dancers and band are made up of all women. The concert begins at 7 p.m.