Karen Read's defense attorneys say they "will not stop fighting" following mistrial

DEDHAM – Karen Read's Massachusetts murder trial ended on Monday when Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. Read's attorneys say they will continue to fight charges against their client.

Read was on trial since April, charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Prosecutors say Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in January 29, 2022.

Defense attorneys argued that Read was the victim of a coverup during what they described as a compromised investigation. They argue that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home and dragged outside. Read's attorneys claim law enforcement framed Read due to connections with witnesses in the case.

Karen Read hung jury

Monday morning, jurors sent a note to the Cannone saying they were "deeply divided" in their views of the evidence.

The judge gave a jury instruction that is considered a "last resort." Several hours later, jurors sent a second note saying that they remained "starkly divided," and Cannone declared a mistrial.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office said it plans to re-try the case.

Karen Read's attorneys react to mistrial

Shortly after the mistrial was declared, Read stood next to her attorneys for a brief press conference on the steps of Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. Read herself did not comment.

"The Commonwealth did their worst. They brought the weight of the state based on spurious charges, compromised evidence and investigators, and compromised witnesses. They failed miserably and they'll continue to fail, no matter how long it takes, no matter how long they keep trying, we will not stop fighting," defense attorney Alan Jackson said. "We have no quit."

David Yannetti, another of Read's attorneys, praised her "strength and courage."

"I want to send a message to all of her supporters out there. Your support was invaluable. We are touched and we ask for your continued support," Yannetti said.

The case is due back in court on July 22 to determine next steps.