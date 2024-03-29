Judge in Karen Read case denies motion to disqualify Norfolk County DA's office

DEDHAM - The judge in the Karen Read case has denied a defense motion to disqualify the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

Read's defense lawyers argued a video Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey put out last year defending the investigation violated her right to a fair trial. They also argued Morrissey's office failed to disclose information about a separate federal probe of the case in a timely manner.

On Tuesday, the judge also denied a motion from Read's lawyers to dismiss the case.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in the snow during a blizzard in Canton back in 2022. Read pleaded not guilty and maintains she's being framed as part of a coverup. Recently, her lawyers said a federal investigator concluded O'Keefe was not hit by an SUV.

The case is set to go to trial on April 16.