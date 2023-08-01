Judge in Karen Read case denies prosecution request for gag order

DEDHAM - A judge has denied a request for a gag order in the Karen Read case.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O'Keefe in 2022. Read has pleaded not guilty and claims the charges are part of a cover-up by local and state police.

Last week, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally asked Judge Beverly Cannone to issue a gag order in the case, claiming witnesses are being harassed. Defense attorney David Yannetti argued that prosecutors are the ones "controlling the narrative."

Cannone issued her ruling Monday night, denying the gag order.

"Although it is true that the statements by defendant's counsel cited by the Commonwealth are arguably inflammatory and appear to have fueled much of the publicity in this case, the Court does not find, at this time, that there is a substantial likelihood that the statements will materially prejudice the proceedings," the judge wrote.

"Going forward, defense counsel should ensure that their statements are limited in conformity with the rules and neither party should interpret this decision as precluding a future court order limiting counsel's statements."

Prosecutors say Read ran over O'Keefe with her SUV while dropping him off at the Canton home of another officer after a night out in January 2022. His body was found hours later in the snow.

Read is due back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for a status hearing September 15.

