Karen Read wants $80,000 bail money back, claims prosecution is dragging out trial

Karen Read wants bail money back, claims prosecution is dragging out trial

DEDHAM - Karen Read wants her bail money back to cover legal fees as she awaits trial.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm to die in Canton in January 2022. Read has pleaded not guilty and claims the charges are part of a cover-up by local and state police.

Since then, she has posted $80,000 in bail to stay out of jail while she waits for her trial.

Her attorney David Yannetti is now asking Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone to return the money, saying Read's legal fees are going up because prosecutors are taking so long to hand over evidence, nearly 20 months after her arrest.

Yannetti also said Read has lost her job and health insurance since she was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.