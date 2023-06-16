Kane's Pride Donut offers scholarships to LGBTQ+ youth

BOSTON - On any given morning, you'll find a line out the door of Kane's Donuts in Boston.

"Who's next, please!" shouted the owner, Maria Delios.

Glazed, Boston Cream or perhaps a Honey-Dip donut. These delectable treats fly off the trays, and throughout June, the family-run shop is offering a colorful Pride donut.

"It's a yeast brioche dough," Delios explained. "It's light and fluffy, and we make a nice airy frosting on the top with some rainbow sprinkles."

Kane's owner Maria Delios describes the Pride donuts as, "light and fluffy, and we make a nice airy frosting on the top with some rainbow sprinkles." WBZ News



The demand is so high, the Delios family almost ran out of one important ingredient. Their distributor came in the clutch with more rainbow candies.

"It's was very tough to get them, so I was very happy and excited when I found out because I thought we'd only be able to have them for the weekend. ... We can carry them for the month," Delios told WBZ-TV.

The chewy topping represents the rainbow flag. Kane's isn't advertising this, but for every Pride donut they sell, The Point Foundation will get a donation to provide LGBTQ+ youth with college scholarships.

They're creating a sweet treat that people can enjoy for a good cause.

"I think a lot of people recognize what the donut is significant of, and they're loving it!"

