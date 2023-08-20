Yankees lose 8 in row for first time since 1995 as Justin Turner leads Red Sox to 6-5 win

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner's ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a 6-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

New York appeared to go ahead in eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first on rookie Anthony Volpe's single. Plate umpire Junior Valentine signaled safe, ruling Kiner-Falefa's left foot got in ahead of Connor Wong's tag, but the call was reversed in a video review, which also upheld that the catcher did not block the plate in violation of rules.

Swept in consecutive series by Atlanta and Boston, the Yankees have lost eight straight for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 1995. New York (60-64), in danger of ending its streak of 30 consecutive winning seasons, is 24-39 since June 4. The Yankees began Sunday trailing Seattle by eight games for the AL's last wild card.

Turner had four RBIs for Boston, which is 8-1 against the Yankees this year and has won seven in a row against New York.

With the score 5-5, Pablo Reyes singled off Clay Holmes (4-4) leading off the ninth and stole second, and Alex Verdugo walked. Turner doubled to the right-field warning track on a sinker.

Chris Martin (4-1) allowed two hits in a scoreless eighth, got the win and Kenley Jansen got his 29th save in 32 chances. Greg Allen doubled leading off the ninth and DJ LeMahieu was hit by a pitch, but Jansen struck out Aaron Judge and Torres, then retired Ben Rortvedt on a flyout.

Rafael Devers homered in the first off Clarke Schmidt and Masataka Yoshida hit into a run-scoring forceout in the sixth, but Kyle Higashioka and Gleyber Torres hit tying homers in the third and sixth off Nick Pivetta.

Turner hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Michael King one pitch after Devers was walked intentionally. Volpe tied the score in the bottom half with his 17th homer, a three-run drive against John Schreiber. Torres and Volpe reached 50 RBIs; before Sunday, the Yankees were the only big league team without anyone reaching 50.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox:LF Jarren Duran left with a bruised left toe. ... RHP Tanner Houck (facial fracture) will be activated for his first start since June 17 Tuesday in Houston. ... 1B Tristan Casas (tooth infection) missed a second straight game. He has a follow up appointment Monday in Houston and could return.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton (7-3, 3.34 ERA) opposes RHP Cristian Javier (8-2, 4.49) in the opener of a four-game series Monday in Houston.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-4, 7.33) will be activated after missing two weeks with a left hamstring strain Tuesday against the visiting Nationals, who will start RHP Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.96).