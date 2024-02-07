Justin Turner thanks Red Sox fans, city of Boston in heartfelt farewell message

BOSTON -- In Justin Turner's mind, returning to the Red Sox after an impressive 2023 season was a "no-brainer." Alas, the Red Sox front office felt differently, and the veteran DH/infielder is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yet Turner didn't want to join a division rival of the Red Sox without offering a proper farewell to the city that took a keen liking to him during his brief stint in Boston.

Turner posted 10 pictures to Instagram, accompanied by a long caption thanking the city of Boston and everyone in it.

Dear Boston, Who knew that in eight short months a Southern California kid and his wife would be embraced by a "rival city" the way we were? The day I signed up to be a Red Sox was the end of practically a decade-long run with my hometown team and I wasn't sure how difficult making the move was going to be. We almost got off to a rough start just by the jersey number I was going to be wearing on my back. I knew how much the #2, worn by the late great Jerry "RemDawg" Remy meant to the Boston base but I made a promise to wear it with honor and make him proud. But it didn't take long to feel the support and love from an entire city, one fastball to the face and I was in haha. From that first game, opening day against the Orioles, the second I stepped in the box to Augustana, I knew I was going to love calling Fenway Pahk my home. The energy the fans brought every single night, no matter who was in town or what day of the week and when it was most likely raining (what a wet summer, right?) was electric. There have been so many great players to call Fenway Park their home and getting in the same box as Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Jim Rice, Nomahhhh, Big Papi and The Laser Show to name a few, was a 'pinch me' moment. But it's you, the fans that make that place so special. Kourt and I loved every second of being Bostonians and loved our New England adventures with Moon and Rigby. We had huge support in hosting our annual 5K Turner Trot with gorgeous views along The Charles River and finishing at The Hatch. Our favorite thing to do was walk the dogs around the city to new parks and reservoirs and everyone made us feel at home. It is almost insane how many great relationships we were able to build in such a short time. I really would like to name everyone but don't want to risk leaving anyone out. So thank you to everyone in the Red Sox organization for not only making it an easy transition, but making the city of Boston feel like a home away from home. See you soon Boston, you'll always have my respect! JT

The 39-year-old Turner played in 146 games for the Red Sox, batting .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs. That performance came after Turner signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox, following a nine-year stint with the Dodgers. But Turner's contract had a player option, and he opted out, collecting a $6.7 million buyout. His eventual deal with the Blue Jays will pay him $13 million, roughly what he was due to make on his Boston contract ($13.4 million), with another $1.5 million tied to playing time and days spent on the active roster.