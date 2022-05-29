Watch CBS News
Justin Moreira of Hyannis charged with threatening to commit school shooting

BARNSTABLE – A Cape Cod man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting.

Justin Moreira, 29, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable and Yarmouth police received multiple reports about a Facebook post allegedly made by Moreira. In the post, he allegedly threated to commit a shooting at an unnamed school.

Moreira was arrested at his Hyannis home and taken into custody without incident.

Police searched Moreira's home, but did not find any guns.

Anyone who has information about similar incidents is encouraged to contact your local police department. 

First published on May 29, 2022 / 3:07 PM

