Justin Bieber postpones TD Garden concert

BOSTON – Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining shows on his US Justice Tour, including a performance scheduled for the TD Garden next week. Bieber said on Instagram that half of his face is paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The multi-Grammy winner was scheduled to perform at the TD Garden in Boston on Monday, June 20.

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," Bieber's promoter AEG Presents said in a statement. "Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer."

Refunds for the postponed shows will made available where the tickets were purchased. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which have not been announced yet.

