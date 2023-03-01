'Just couldn't turn away,' New Hampshire group delivers supplies to orphans in Ukraine

BOSTON – Members of a New Hampshire organization just returned from delivering critical supplies to orphans in Ukraine. But their work is far from done.

The Common Man for Ukraine is an organization founded by four friends who saw what was happening in the war-torn country and felt compelled to act.

Members returned Tuesday from their fourth trip since Russia invaded Ukraine. They have delivered 750 tons of food for orphans.

"Every time we go, it's just not enough. More kids come every day," co-founder Susan Mathison said.

Mathison said that when the war broke out, she knew immediately she had to help.

"It's a human-to-human effort. I'm a mom. I looked at the photos of these innocent victims or war and I just couldn't turn away," she said. "Families are putting them on trains for two or three days, and just sending them in hopes they'll be found in a safe place in the western part of the country. That's where we come in. We are feeding those kids that are arriving without parents, without guardians. Not knowing where they are, not knowing how their parents are doing, if they still have a home or community."

Common Man for Ukraine started with a goal of $2 million, which it quickly surpassed. As a result, they increased their goal to $10 million.

In order to reach that mark, they are starting with a fundraising goal of $444,000 by April 4. The group tells donors that $44 feeds a child of war for one month.

For more information, visit the organization's website.