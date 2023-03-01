Watch CBS News
Local News

'Just couldn't turn away,' New Hampshire group delivers supplies to orphans in Ukraine

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

"Just couldn't turn away," NH group delivering supplies to orphans in war-torn Ukraine
"Just couldn't turn away," NH group delivering supplies to orphans in war-torn Ukraine 03:38

BOSTON – Members of a New Hampshire organization just returned from delivering critical supplies to orphans in Ukraine. But their work is far from done.

The Common Man for Ukraine is an organization founded by four friends who saw what was happening in the war-torn country and felt compelled to act.

Members returned Tuesday from their fourth trip since Russia invaded Ukraine. They have delivered 750 tons of food for orphans.

"Every time we go, it's just not enough. More kids come every day," co-founder Susan Mathison said.

Mathison said that when the war broke out, she knew immediately she had to help.

"It's a human-to-human effort. I'm a mom. I looked at the photos of these innocent victims or war and I just couldn't turn away," she said. "Families are putting them on trains for two or three days, and just sending them in hopes they'll be found in a safe place in the western part of the country. That's where we come in. We are feeding those kids that are arriving without parents, without guardians. Not knowing where they are, not knowing how their parents are doing, if they still have a home or community."

Common Man for Ukraine started with a goal of $2 million, which it quickly surpassed. As a result, they increased their goal to $10 million.

In order to reach that mark, they are starting with a fundraising goal of $444,000 by April 4. The group tells donors that $44 feeds a child of war for one month.

For more information, visit the organization's website

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.