Watch CBS News
Local News

Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment
Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment 00:24

BOSTON -- The defense for Victor Pena has rested without calling a single witness. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a Boston bar and holding her captive for three days in his Charlestown apartment. 

A bus took jurors to that apartment on Friday so they could tour the crime scene. 

Pena has been viewing the trial through a live stream. 

On Wednesday, the alleged victim took the stand. She recounted in graphic detail how she was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held hostage. 

Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.