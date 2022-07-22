Jurors in Boston rape, kidnapping trial visit Victor Pena's apartment

BOSTON -- The defense for Victor Pena has rested without calling a single witness. Pena is accused of kidnapping a woman after she left a Boston bar and holding her captive for three days in his Charlestown apartment.

A bus took jurors to that apartment on Friday so they could tour the crime scene.

Pena has been viewing the trial through a live stream.

On Wednesday, the alleged victim took the stand. She recounted in graphic detail how she was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and held hostage.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Monday.