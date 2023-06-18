Juneteenth cookout and basketball tournament held in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - A special community cookout and basketball tournament was held Saturday in Cambridge in honor of Juneteenth.

Organizers said they hope the children who took part were able to have fun and learn what it means to be part of a community.

"You got all these wonderful, beautiful children here, they're our future and they need to see, they need a positive example," said one person running the event. "And we're going to pass the torch, this is a transition, and we're going to put them in a position to be successful, to be great role models and leaders, to let them know that Black and brown people matter and we've always got their back."

This is the second year the Juneteenth event has been held.