Juneteenth celebrations happening Monday around Massachusetts

BOSTON – There are plenty of events happening Monday to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

Boston's Juneteenth parade will kick off in Roxbury at 1 p.m.

In Dorchester, Boston Little Saigon is hosting a rally at Town Field. There will be a food truck, vendors and activities.

The New England Black Circus will be performing in Watertown with acrobats sharing their stories and experiences.

Admission to the Museum of Fine Arts will be free for all Massachusetts residents with programs featuring the art of enslaved people.

Walpole and Brockton will also be holding celebrations to mark the holiday