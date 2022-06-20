Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday as nation observes federal holiday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.

The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.

More observances are planned for the holiday Monday.

The Cambridge Families of Color Coalition and Starlight will hold a parade outside City Hall from 9 a.m. until noon.

The city of Melrose will raise the Juneteenth flag outside the public library at 11 a.m.

There will also be a community Juneteenth celebration on Waltham Common from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The holiday is intended to be a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people on Black history.