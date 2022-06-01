June marks start of meteorological summer - and hurricane season

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Welcome to June!

June is one of our better months (in my humble opinion). It marks the start of summer, the longest days of the year, the latest sunsets and, in general, some of our sunniest days.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

June marks the start of meteorological summer (Jun-Jul-Aug). Looking back at meteorological spring in Boston, no surprise it was one of the warmest and driest on record.

June 1 also marks the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. And, right on cue, we have an area we are watching in the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into our first tropical system of the 2022 season. It will likely mean some heavy rain for Florida before heading out to sea next week.

WBZ-TV graphic. CBS Boston

We do expect this to be another very active hurricane season in the Atlantic with the atmospheric setup being similar to that of last year.

You can see that nearly all the hurricanes that do form in the month of June come from the Gulf of Mexico area (where water is warmest).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As for our local weather to start the month of June, we are off to a cloudy, cool and wet (at times) beginning of the month.

Today: Rain showers likely this afternoon and evening, nothing too heavy or severe but perhaps enough to wash some of the pollen down the drain.

Thursday: Lots of clouds and a slight risk of a shower, most of the day should remain dry though, highs near 70.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Friday: Showers return, mainly in the morning...it appears as though we will be drying out by the late afternoon/evening timeframe when a lot of high school graduations are happening.

The Weekend: Looks dry and comfy!