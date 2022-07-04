Anticipation grows for first July 4th celebration on the Esplanade in 3 years

BOSTON -- From the moment the sun came up on Sunday, final checks and preparations were underway at the Esplanade in Boston. The stage is set for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, returning to celebrate America's 246th birthday.

The Fourth of July celebration is as much about the show as it is the fireworks.

Traditionally, the dress rehearsal is open to the public, but this year, people were kept at a distance.

"You know, seeing the Boston Pops again, it just brings back old memories," said Mia Purcell of Bethel, Maine. "Today it's packed. It was great."

She watched the rehearsal from afar.

"We have just had a fantastic time here," said Austin Caperton.

He and his partner Amber Sellero are visiting Boston for the weekend. They'll be watching the fireworks on Monday from their hotel room.

On Sunday, they stopped by the rehearsal after taking in Boston's historical sights.

"As you walked around today, everywhere you stop it was just emotional. We did Warren's Tavern and we were sitting where Paul revere and George Washington were drinking grog or whatever they drank back then," said Caperton.

It's been three years since this spectacular was able to shine with all its might -- the city is ready to gather around the Hatch Shell once again.