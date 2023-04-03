Julie Tejeda, woman accused of stabbing Boston EMT, to stay in mental health facility

BOSTON — A woman accused of attacking a Boston EMT nearly four years ago will be allowed to remain in a mental health facility, a judge ruled Monday.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Julie Tejeda stabbed Boston EMT Eliana McAlister seven times during an ambulance ride in July of 2019.

Tejeda appeared in court virtually on Monday morning when a judge agreed to let her voluntarily stay at the Worcester Recovery Center, where she's been for nearly four years, until a space opens in a group home. Once in the home, she will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

"It's kind of not the outcome we were looking for, but it's a step in the right direction to get justice for Eliana," said Matthew Anderson, union president for the BBPA-EMS division.

McAlister suffered several deep stab wounds to her leg and stomach in the attack, forcing her to retire due to her injuries.

Tejeda was ruled not competent to stand trial in August of 2019, a month after the attack.