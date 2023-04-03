Watch CBS News
Local News

Julie Tejeda, woman accused of stabbing Boston EMT, to stay in mental health facility

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Woman accused of attacking Boston EMT will remain in a mental health facility
Woman accused of attacking Boston EMT will remain in a mental health facility 00:52

BOSTON — A woman accused of attacking a Boston EMT nearly four years ago will be allowed to remain in a mental health facility, a judge ruled Monday. 

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Julie Tejeda stabbed Boston EMT Eliana McAlister seven times during an ambulance ride in July of 2019

Tejeda appeared in court virtually on Monday morning when a judge agreed to let her voluntarily stay at the Worcester Recovery Center, where she's been for nearly four years, until a space opens in a group home. Once in the home, she will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device. 

"It's kind of not the outcome we were looking for, but it's a step in the right direction to get justice for Eliana," said Matthew Anderson, union president for the BBPA-EMS division.

McAlister suffered several deep stab wounds to her leg and stomach in the attack, forcing her to retire due to her injuries.   

Tejeda was ruled not competent to stand trial in August of 2019, a month after the attack. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 12:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.